Robbery leads to shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 21 near 9th Place and Dakota Street. It happened at approximately 3:51 a.m.

The victim, a 50-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a robbery.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.