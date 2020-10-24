Expand / Collapse search

Robbery leads to shooting near 44th and Wright, police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a robbery that led to a shooting near N. 44th Street and W. Wright Street around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. 

The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and walked into a hospital for treatment.

Unknown suspects are sought.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

