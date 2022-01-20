Expand / Collapse search

Road rage shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, police seek suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A road rage incident near 40th and Silver Spring Drive led to a 27-year-old Milwaukee man being shot and wounded on Thursday morning, Jan. 20, police say.

The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment. 

Police are seeking unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

