Road rage shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, police seek suspects
MILWAUKEE - A road rage incident near 40th and Silver Spring Drive led to a 27-year-old Milwaukee man being shot and wounded on Thursday morning, Jan. 20, police say.
The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment.
Police are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
