Road rage shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, police seek suspects

article

A road rage incident near 40th and Silver Spring Drive led to a 27-year-old Milwaukee man being shot and wounded on Thursday morning, Jan. 20, police say.

The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

