Road rage incident on I-41/94; suspect in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 22 hours ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Arrest after shots fired on I-94

An arrest was made in connection with a road rage incident that happened on southbound I-41/94 near Drexel Avenue.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a road rage incident that happened on southbound I-41/94 near Drexel Avenue on Wednesday morning, Oct. 20.

Officials said a citizen reported his vehicle was fired at by another driver, following a road rage incident shortly before 6 a.m.

That stretch of interstate was shut down for about an hour-and-a-half while the MCSO searched for evidence. The freeway reopened around 7:30 a.m. 

This is a developing story.

