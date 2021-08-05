Road closures for USA Triathlon in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The 2021 Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships are taking place along Milwaukee’s lakefront this weekend. The USA Triathlon has issued the following road closures:
Saturday, Aug. 7
- Michigan Street (East of Lincoln Memorial Drive) – Closed 4:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday
- North Harbor Drive (from Chicago to E. Michigan) – Closed 4:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday
- Lincoln Memorial Drive – Closed 4:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday Northbound and Southbound lanes of LMD CLOSED from E. Michigan Street to Lake Drive Off-ramp from I-794 West to Lincoln Memorial Drive to remain closed until 1:30 p.m.
- Mason Street, E. Lagoon Drive, E. Lafayette Hill Drive, E. Water Tower Road, E. Ravine RoadNo thru traffic due to Lincoln Memorial Drive closure - 6:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday
- I-794 North – Closed 4:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on SaturdayAll lanes of I-794 North from Lincoln Memorial Drive to E. Howard Avenue
- Howard Avenue – Closed 6:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – SATURDAY ONLYEastbound and Westbound lanes from I-794 to S. Lake Drive
- Lake Drive – Closed 6:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. - SATURDAY ONLYNorthbound and Southbound lanes from E. Howard Avenue to E. College Avenue
Sunday, Aug. 8
- Michigan Street (East of Lincoln Memorial Drive) – Closed 4:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Sunday
- North Harbor Drive (from Chicago to E. Michigan) – Closed 4:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Sunday
- Lincoln Memorial Drive – Closed 4:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Sunday Northbound and Southbound lanes of LMD CLOSED from E. Michigan Street to Lake Drive The off-ramp from I-794 West to Lincoln Memorial Drive to remain closed until 12:30 p.m.
- Mason Street, E. Lagoon Drive, E. Lafayette Hill Drive, E. Water Tower Road, E. Ravine Road.No thru traffic due to Lincoln Memorial Drive closure - 6:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sunday
- I-794 North – Closed 5:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. on SundayAll lanes of I-794 North from Lincoln Memorial Drive to E. Howard Avenue.
