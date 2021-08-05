Road closures for USA Triathlon in Milwaukee

The 2021 Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships are taking place along Milwaukee’s lakefront this weekend. The USA Triathlon has issued the following road closures:

Saturday, Aug. 7

Michigan Street (East of Lincoln Memorial Drive) – Closed 4:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday

North Harbor Drive (from Chicago to E. Michigan) – Closed 4:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday

Lincoln Memorial Drive – Closed 4:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday Northbound and Southbound lanes of LMD CLOSED from E. Michigan Street to Lake Drive Off-ramp from I-794 West to Lincoln Memorial Drive to remain closed until 1:30 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes of LMD CLOSED from E. Michigan Street to Lake Drive

Off-ramp from I-794 West to Lincoln Memorial Drive to remain closed until 1:30 p.m.

Mason Street, E. Lagoon Drive, E. Lafayette Hill Drive, E. Water Tower Road, E. Ravine RoadNo thru traffic due to Lincoln Memorial Drive closure - 6:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday

No thru traffic due to Lincoln Memorial Drive closure - 6:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday

I-794 North – Closed 4:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on SaturdayAll lanes of I-794 North from Lincoln Memorial Drive to E. Howard Avenue

All lanes of I-794 North from Lincoln Memorial Drive to E. Howard Avenue

Howard Avenue – Closed 6:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – SATURDAY ONLYEastbound and Westbound lanes from I-794 to S. Lake Drive

Eastbound and Westbound lanes from I-794 to S. Lake Drive

Lake Drive – Closed 6:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. - SATURDAY ONLYNorthbound and Southbound lanes from E. Howard Avenue to E. College Avenue