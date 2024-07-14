RNC Milwaukee 2024: Secret Service says 'no change' to security operation

The U.S. Secret Service held a security briefing on Sunday, July 14 and indicated there would be "no change" to security operations for the 2024 Republican National Convention being held in Milwaukee.

"We will continue to assess the security environment and adapt our security measures as appropriate," said Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, RNC Coordinator of the Secret Service. "The Secret Service is working diligently with the Milwaukee Police Department, as well as all of our federal, state and local partners to ensure a safe and secure convention for attendees, volunteers, and the City of Milwaukee."

Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, RNC Coordinator of the Secret Service

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he and other city leaders have one goal in mind – to make sure there is a safe convention for everyone.

"I say all that to say that we take this matter very, very seriously. We take public safety very, very seriously," Johnson said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said a tremendous amount of planning has been made to ensure the RNC goes smoothly and safely.

"We are planning as much as we can plan in regards of what we know, and we're looking for what we don't know, but we are planned and actually ready with the resources," Norman said. "We're working as hard as we can around the clock, putting forth the effort that's necessary, not only for this RNC, but for our city. As the chief executive of our police department here, it is important that we are also understanding the concern in our city. So this is for those who are attending the RNC, but we are taking care of this city, period."

Republican Party of Wisconsin on security

Meanwhile, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming confirmed on Sunday that the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) will proceed as planned despite the shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

"We will proceed with the convention and we will do it on time. There are no announced changes today. Frankly, I don’t anticipate any. I think the week will go smoothly," Schimming said.

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming

Schimming wanted to impress upon everyone, that the RNC will be secure.

"We’re going to be in a safe situation here in Milwaukee," Schimming said. "We have thousands of law enforcement agencies from all over the state and all over the Midwest here and I think they're doing a great job."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Related article

In the end, Schimming said the messaging will not change. Delegates are here to nominate a ticket – and they will do that in Milwaukee this week.