Trump rally shooting; Republican Party of WI says RNC will be secure

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming confirmed on Sunday, July 14 that the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) will proceed as planned despite the shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

"We will proceed with the convention and we will do it on time. There are no announced changes today. Frankly, I don’t anticipate any. I think the week will go smoothly," Schimming said.

Schimming wanted to impress upon everyone, that the RNC will be secure.

"We’re going to be in a safe situation here in Milwaukee," Schimming said. "We have thousands of law enforcement agencies from all over the state and all over the Midwest here and I think they're doing a great job."

In the end, Schimming said the messaging will not change. Delegates are here to nominate a ticket – and they will do that in Milwaukee this week.

Trump shot at campaign rally

The former president was wounded but "fine" following an attempt to assassinate him during that rally.

In a statement posted to his Truth Social account, Trump called for unity and resilience as investigations into the shooter and his motives continued.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations early Sunday identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks was fatally shot by Secret Service agents following his alleged attempt to kill Trump.

This is a developing story.