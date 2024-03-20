RNC Milwaukee 2024; protests, marching rules, legislation signed

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed a new law dealing with Republican National Convention protests on Wednesday, March 20.

Fiserv Forum will host the 2024 Republican National Convention from July 15-18.

The mayor approved a new city ordinance, setting up rules and restrictions for protesters.

"It is our desire to make sure that the demonstration area is within sight and sound image of the convention activities," Johnson said.

Some protesters say it infringes on their rights.

Mayor Johnson signs legislation

"It's my desire to make sure that we're recognizing people's right to exercise their First Amendment rights," Johnson said. "I hope that that were not to happen, but I think we're following best practices. And we'll be in a strong position to defend whatever lawsuit were to come our way."

The new law says protestors wanting to march inside the rough RNC security footprint will have to register, then get a timeslot between noon and 7 p.m.

The rough RNC security footprint extends from 9th Street on the west, Cherry Street on the north, Water Street on the east and Clybourn Street on the south.

The marchers will also have to use a route the city later sets up.

Those wishing to speak from a microphone and speakers will use what the city sets up, somewhere yet to be determined.

The city ordinance justified the restrictions "to promote and protect the general safety and welfare of Milwaukee residents and visitors [...] while also allowing persons and organizations to exercise their First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble and parade."

Pere Marquette Park

In 2020, Milwaukee was expecting protesters for the Democratic National Convention. The city used Pere Marquette Park, about 1,200 feet from Fiserv Forum.

"I'm not sure how loud your voice gets, but I don't think any of our voices are loud enough to reach Fiserv Forum from a quarter mile away," said Omar Flores, co-chair of Coalition to March on the RNC 2024.

Flores said they are talking with the ACLU about their legal options to fight the restrictions.

"They've known our demands from the very beginning," Flores said. "We've hosted plenty of family-friendly marches here in Milwaukee, and there's no reason to believe that it would be anything otherwise."

RNC 2024

Down I-94 in Chicago, the city rejected protests around the United Center.

Protest organizers said the city offered an alternate spot, nearly four miles away.

Registration for slot times opens Thursday, March 21 at noon.

The city can reject an application from anyone with a history of "violent or destructive conduct" at other gatherings.