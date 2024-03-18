RNC Milwaukee 2024; protests, marching rules

The City of Milwaukee is one step closer to approving rules for speakers and protests during the Republican National Convention.

But opponents say the ordinance would violate their First Amendment rights.

Though the main event is at Fiserv Forum, protest organizers say they'd have to set up in Pere Marquette Park for "official speeches." But the rules aren't just for where, they also dictate who can talk and when.

Four months before the Republican Party officially picks its presidential nominee in Milwaukee, the city's Public Works Committee votes to move a special list of RNC-only rules forward.

"There is an urgency to get something in place, if for no other reason, so that there's adequate time for it to be challenged," said Alderman Bob Bauman.

"It allows for more access for folks to have their demonstrated or free speech rights to be permitted within sight and sound of the actual event," Chief of Staff Nick DeSiato said.

But the Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 said the ordinance would do just the opposite.

"Our intent is to run a family-friendly march fully organized by the coalition," said Omar Flores, co-chair of the coalition. "The City of Milwaukee, specifically the police, seem to have different plans."

The ordinance would establish a "free speech zone" within the RNC’s security footprint, where only pre-registered and approved speakers could use a city-provided platform between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. It also allows the city to deny or revoke a permit to anyone who's previously engaged with violent or destructive conduct at a prior public assembly.

Marquette law professor Scott Idleman sees that last part as the most concerning.

"I don't see this [...] basically disenfranchisement of certain speakers as constitutional," Idleman said. "You don't enjoy a kind of blanket capacity to override speech just because you're trying to maintain good order."

This has come up in prior cities; Tampa Bay passed similar legislation for the 2012 RNC and the ACLU sued the City of Cleveland in 2016 to loosen some of its "free speech zone" rules and won.

Back in Milwaukee, the council is expected to vote on this on Tuesday, March 19. Should it pass, a lawsuit could be next.