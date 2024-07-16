RNC 2024: South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on RNC tone, GOP opportunities

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith sat down one-on-one with Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott during the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.

Scott spoke at length on multiple topics, including how to revitalize cities, opportunities for development, the tone of the RNC and getting out the vote among African American voters.

Sen. Tim Scott: I love a finding a way to celebrate the good Lord and be talking about the success of Opportunity Zones, talking about the success of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and how the, the the GOP should be interfacing and interacting with minority communities. Really important to me.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: Yeah, these opportunity zones, these are the tremendous opportunities, obviously, to rejuvenate the community, bring in development. Some of the stuff you said today. It was really interesting. You said you have to find a case for these investors. You have to make a case. Absolutely. How do you do that? How do you get this investor who could bring this infusion of money, of economic opportunity to a place like this in Milwaukee?

Sen. Tim Scott: I think cities have a tremendous responsibility and opportunity to really create something like a prospectus. You know, if you're investing in a mutual fund, you get a prospectus to understand what the likely return on the investment is, that their communities have to do a really good job of doing that. And then when that happens, I think investors naturally come into places where they feel like the return will be good. Good news is that all across the country, we've had lots of communities doing that successfully. That's one of the reasons why we have almost 70, almost $80 billion now being committed to opportunity zones nationwide. Some communities struggle with it more than others, but overall, all the opportunity zones are basically in economically disadvantaged communities. And so finding the investor that wants to have the ability to make a difference and make a profit, there are a lot of them, but you have to work hard to make sure that your state, your city, your community project gets in front of the right investors.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: And that could include I'm just passionate about education. I used to be a former, college recruiter for Madison, and so that's my real drive. Are there economic opportunities there for education? We have a truancy problem here in Milwaukee. That's one of the things to get the kids, not only in school, but to stay in school and to graduate with a four year opportunity.

Sen. Tim Scott: Those don't necessarily impact don't do that. But there are a lot of, schools like Northgate and NCC as NCAA, excuse me, as, opportunities as like 300 acres contiguous with their property that they're now trying to figure out how to use in an effective manner because they're opportunity zones. A lot of the HBCU's around the country have opportunity zones, or they're in one or near one. And to figure out the collaboration that would be helpful for their students to be able to prosper and flourish is a part of the component. K through 12 is different story. Some some folks are looking at creating charter schools and opportunity zones. If there's a someone who owns a building, it makes it easier for schools to start. And that alone can reduce, frankly, the high level of, of poor grades and poor neighborhoods.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: Yeah. I wanted to go to Spelman, I visited, I didn't go, but I get it. That would be a great you know.

Sen. Tim Scott: Aladdin is a great place where you see a lot of opportunities to actually prosper in Morehouse. Spelman.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: Oh about eight or.

Sen. Tim Scott: So in those areas. Frankly, even I think even Emory and Georgia Tech have opportunity zones nearby. Yeah, it's really, it's the collaboration. The partnership is such an important part of the equation. Whether you're talking k-through-12 education or higher education, you've got to be on the lookout for investors who meet the criteria that you set as, ah, as getting more dollars in those communities.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: I couldn't help it when I heard you talk today. What do you think about HUD, if you were appointed secretary, would you take that position? Would you want to take that position, or do you think you have more power for change as a senator?

Sen. Tim Scott: There's no doubt that being a United States senator gives me the widest impact I could dream up. I've never dreamt of being the HUD secretary, so I won't probably start today. But I will say that having Ben Carson and the OC come together at an Opportunity Zone event highlights what you're talking about. I did an event in South Carolina where we had HUD, and like, the SEC regulates the banks, property goes through the room. Investors and financial institutions came together. And out of that room, a few, a few deals were done is by I understand.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: Yeah. Former President Trump talked about changing the narrative. He's going to throw that speech out after what happened Saturday revamp he is talking about specifically I wrote down unity and calm. Yeah. You know, what do you think it will take for that to happen? And I got to tell you last night, if the Republican Party is looking for unity and calm, why they continue to test, even buy you on President Trump, why not soften that narrative in that rhetoric and speak on the platforms instead of attacking the other candidate?

Sen. Tim Scott: Well, actually, what I did was create a contrast. The American people should be very familiar with the contrast between two presidencies that are so close together, consecutive four years, followed by four years, that they can now compare the results of those two presidencies. Number one. There's no question that if you want to sell something, you gotta say what this product does. The number two. If you have competition, yes. With that product, with that product does not do the product of Joe Biden and Biden does not benefit working class and poor people. $28,000 of lost spending power over the last three and a half years is something should that should be highlighted. Having the lowest unemployment rate in the history of demographics African-Americans. Hispanics. Asians. Women 70 year low. It's really important to show that contrast. Talking about the devastation of thousands of people being shot in a city controlled exclusively by Democrats for a hundred years. Comparing that to communities run like Dallas, Texas, African-American mayor, where crime is going down. That comparison is really helpful for the consumer or the voter to make their final decision.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: But when you have over 80% of African Americans leaning Democratic, they identify with the Democratic Party. How do you get them to come over to the Republican Party, which is seeing increasing amounts of black people in that party, as you mentioned in Dallas?

Sen. Tim Scott: There's no doubt we've seen about the greatest, flight from the Democrat Party to the Republican Party of African-Americans in the last 30 years. Part of us leading that movement is our success with HBCUs. Our success with the tax code, our success with opportunity Zones are successful. Sickle cell anemia research our successful heirs property. So when we started marketing the successful issue, standpoint, we find more people interested in the party and not just believing the rhetoric that people hear on TV, but actually getting to the the nitty gritty. And that's our job to get out into the communities and tell our.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: Stories and tell that's tell brown people, if you will, that you can be part of this. We're not this elitist group, you know, as we heard from the Teamsters union last night.

Sen. Tim Scott: Yeah, it's like I said last night, I grew up with plastic spoons, not silver spoons. Whatever the definition of A is, it doesn't doesn't include plastic. And so that's the deal.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: Last question, which is a fun one. If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing? [00:07:06][3.5]

Sen. Tim Scott: Ministry

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: Ministry.

Sen. Tim Scott: Ministering and or being a motivational speaker. I love finding ways to impact people with eternal truth. Yeah.