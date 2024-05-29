RNC 2024: Wisconsin governor declares emergency, what it means

Gov. Tony Evers has declared an emergency ahead of this summer's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The governor's office said the declaration is standard, and it does not mean the city is unprepared – nor does it mean anything has gone wrong. A Milwaukee mayor’s aide told FOX6 the emergency declaration was "long in the works," and it was just a "pro forma" step meant to more easily get out-of-state help for RNC security.

The U.S. Secret Service leads convention security and secures the main sites. Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Police Department will coordinate law enforcement with help from thousands of officers. To get that help more easily, Milwaukee asked the governor to issue an emergency. Here's why.

When a disaster strikes, states can ask other states for help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact – EMAC. To do so, the state's governor has to first declare an emergency. The emergency declaration applies in the city and surrounding areas and states, "given the nature of the event, there is the threat of a disaster and significant security interest is at hand."

Without the declaration, MPD would have to create individual contracts with police agencies for help. That's what it was working on ahead of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Now, the process will be a little easier using EMAC.

The governor’s office said it's a "standard part of the preparation and planning process for large-scale events. An emergency declaration is aimed at helping make sure the necessary resources are available to respond to any potential emergencies, continuing event planning and preparation steps, and ensuring the safety of the hosting community as well as event participants."

The governor's emergency declaration also grants all police in the state for the RNC the power of arrest, but indicates those officers shall not use that power to impede peaceful protests or media covering protests. The governor also calls on the Wisconsin National Guard to be ready to help during the emergency and with security.

Back in 2016, Ohio's governor did the same thing when Cleveland hosted the RNC.

Statement from MPD spokesperson:

"The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) appreciates Governor Evers’ action to declare a State of Emergency for the Republican National Convention (RNC). MPD’s main priority is the safety of our community during the RNC. Declaring a State of Emergency is an action that has been used in the past as was the case for the 2016 RNC in Cleveland. MPD continues to work with our local, state and federal partners to ensure public safety."