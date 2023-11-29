RNC 2024: Milwaukee convention logistics taking shape

Television executives and media producers are huddling in Milwaukee, but the show they're preparing for is not until 2024.

The Republican National Convention is 229 days away, but media members will learn the logistics of the big event Thursday, Nov. 30.

"We’re really excited, and we cannot wait to showcase Milwaukee to the world," said Elise Dickens, the convention's CEO. "We’re going to just start playing this master game of ‘Tetris’ to put all of these pieces together."

Thursday is all about planning for lights, cameras and worldwide action.

"We’re just going to get into the nitty-gritty of the planning process, and that’s what we’ll be reviewing tomorrow with everyone in attendance," Dickens said. "From there, we’re going to work on what that stage looks like and what everything actually looks like, which is the really fun part."

2024 Republican National Convention walkthrough

Convention organizers compare it to planning four nights of Super Bowls. It will all play out on the Milwaukee Bucks' home court as the city looks to bring in a different kind of buck.

"We’re already starting to spend money on hotels, restaurants, booking venues," said Anne Hathaway, the convention's chairwoman. "This is part of the snowball to build to next July, when 50,000 plus people will arrive in Milwaukee."

Convention organizers estimate all those people next year will bring the region roughly $200 million.

"The media outlets that will be here will start requesting hotel rooms, venue spaces, outside of the Fiserv Forum," said Dickens. "Then tomorrow, for inside the Fiserv, they’re going to be taking a look at standup positions, they’re going to go down to Baird and look at filling workspaces, media row and all of this."

The walkthrough comes on the heels of the RNC making a deposit it hopes will make a difference. Committee members made a deposit Tuesday at Columbia Savings & Loan Association as part of their "100 by the 100th" drive to help 100 families become homeowners by April 2024.