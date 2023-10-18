RNC 2024: Milwaukee venue guide launches, 100+ businesses on board

Milwaukee businesses will look for a big pay day when the city hosts the 2024 Republican National Convention.

A new project launched Wednesday, Oct. 18 to bring local businesses to that national audience.

"It’s a great bump to the economy, obviously," said Jack Roman of Cream City Concepts, which owns several venues such as Who's On Third. "It’s exciting."

Organizers expect about 50,000 people to descend on Wisconsin next July, and with them, about $200 million for the regional economy.

"We’re looking at this as how can we help Milwaukee showcase itself on an international stage, and what can we do on the tourism side to make sure all of those guests in town have a wonderful time," said Evan Hughes with Central Standard Distillery.

Some of that business could come from what the RNC's online venue guide. More than 100 venues have already signed up.

"Just in comparison to 2016, we had roughly about 20-30 venues who we partnered with. This time around, we have over 100 venues, and we’re looking to expand," said RNC spokesperson Rachel Reisner. "As we put Milwaukee not only on the national stage, the international stage, we’re looking to have nearly 50,00 guests here in Milwaukee, so this is going to be a way to help us, help that many businesses here but groups flocking in from all over to put on the best events."

Some other large venues on the list are the Milwaukee County Zoo, Milwaukee Art Museum, Baird Center, Pabst Theater, Turner Hall, 3rd Street Market Hall, Drink Wisconsinbly and Five O'Clock Steakhouse. A complete list is available online.

While the RNC and its host committee already have 100 venues on the list, they are looking for more. It is not too late to get added; email MKEEVENTS@GOPCONVENTION2024.COM.