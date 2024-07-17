The Republican National Convention isn't just a major story in the U.S. Reporters from around the world are in Milwaukee to cover the convention.

Without looking it up, you might not know who is running for prime minister in Norway or Australia – or for president of Colombia. But reporters from those countries in town for the RNC told FOX6 that U.S. political conventions and politics are major stories in their home nations.

The U.S. State Department put on the Foreign Press Filing Center. There, international journalists have exclusive briefings with elected leaders. Here's what they had to say about their beats that brought them to Milwaukee.

Oystein Bogen, TV 2 Norway foreign affairs correspondent

"People back home are extremely interested in what's happening in American politics these days, more interested than they are in their own politics. So, this is a huge story for us, and I think it's been the top of the news the entire week so far."

U.S. State Department Foreign Press Centers at the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee

Matthew Cranston, Australian Financial Review U.S. correspondent

"Just you know, this incredible thing of the assassination attempt, first time with a president in 40 years or something, and then Biden as well, right? Like, it's extraordinary times, so just the whole theater of it."

Maria Molina, Colombia NTN 24 reporter

"Whatever happens in the U.S. has a lot of impact in our region. It has a lot of impact on Latin America, so any decision being made here has a direct impact on our people."