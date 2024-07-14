RNC 2024: Former President Trump arriving in Milwaukee Sunday

article

Former President Donald Trump said he will be leaving for Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, July 14.

In a post on X, the former president said, "Based on yesterday's terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, but two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, as 3:30 p.m. TODAY. Thank you! DJT"

RNC in Milwaukee to be safe

Meanwhile, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming confirmed on Sunday, July 14 that the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) will proceed as planned despite the shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We will proceed with the convention and we will do it on time. There are no announced changes today. Frankly, I don’t anticipate any. I think the week will go smoothly," Schimming said.

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming

Schimming wanted to impress upon everyone, that the RNC will be secure.

"We’re going to be in a safe situation here in Milwaukee," Schimming said. "We have thousands of law enforcement agencies from all over the state and all over the Midwest here and I think they're doing a great job."

Related article

This is a developing story.