RNC 2024: Delegates arriving in Milwaukee from across the nation

Thousands of people from across the nation will descend on southeast Wisconsin for the Republican National Convention, including nearly 2,400 delegates.

On Saturday morning, planes touched down at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport carrying delegates and other RNC attendees.

"Lots of opportunities to see speeches on the floor, to hear reports, but there will also be a lot of time just to talk to a lot of Republicans from around the country," said Jerry Cummings, an alternate delegate from Portland, Oregon.

The four-day event will feature speeches from high-profile Republicans. Fiserv Forum is where Donald Trump is set to accept the party’s nomination for the third time.

"We need a business owner. We need a business person," added Brian Yanoviak, a delegate from Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Battleground Wisconsin

Delegates FOX6 talked with said this is their first time in Milwaukee. They clearly recognize Wisconsin is a battleground state in the election.

"I’ve heard a lot of incredible things about the city. I’m looking forward to meeting people down in Milwaukee," said Cummings.

"I’m expecting to see who President Trump picks as VP," Yanoviak said. "It’s a great responsibility because I’m representing the people that actually voted for me."

The convention will be monumental for attendees, and there’s plenty of anticipation.

2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) display at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

"I’m just here to take it all in," said Mike Moeller of North Carolina. "Basically, everyone comes together, and we can really start moving together. And get as many people out to vote as we can."

While plenty of delegates trickled into Milwaukee, the airport actually expects the two days following the convention to be its busiest.