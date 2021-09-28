Expand / Collapse search

Riverwest shooting: Argument leads to gunfire, woman in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in the city's Riverwest neighborhood on Tuesday morning, Sept. 28.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m. on E. Singer Circle near Humboldt Boulevard. During an argument, the suspect fired shots at the victim subsequently striking him, police say.

The victim suffered non-fatal injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

