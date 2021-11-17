River Hills pursuit ends in crash, 4 taken into custody

article

Four people were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 16 following a police pursuit that began in River Hills and ended in Brown Deer. It began around 2 p.m.

According to River Hills police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the westbound lanes of Brown Deer Road in River Hills. The driver did not comply and sped away, according to police. A pursuit ensued.

The pursuit was terminated on Upper River Road – just east of the border with Brown Deer.

Police say the driver continued at a high rate of speed before entering the construction zone – where the car swerved and skidded in the area of Kildeer court. The vehicle out a traffic signal and hit an occupied steam roller working in the construction zone.

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. They were eventually taken into custody. They have been identified as a 24-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and two 17-year-old girls.

A handgun and a small amount of marijuana were recovered by police from the suspects. The four are facing charges of obstruction, fleeing, and eluding.