Ridglan Farms sues DATCP over 'preferential treatment' in open records requests

The Brief Ridglan Farms is suing the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection over open records requests. The beagle breeding facility in Dane County cites "preferential treatment" of requests filed by groups that oppose the farm. A special prosecutor plans to announce a decision on criminal charges against Ridglan Farms "any day now."



'Preferential treatment'

What we know:

Ridglan Farms, a commercial breeder of beagles for research, is suing the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) over what it calls "preferential treatment" in responding to open records requests.

The lawsuit asks a Dane County Circuit Court judge to demand the immediate release of thousands of emails. It also seeks statutory and punitive damages plus attorneys fees.

According to exhibits filed along with the lawsuit, Ridglan Farms filed a series of six open records requests in March 2025, seeking communications between DATCP and several animal rights organizations, including Dane4Dogs, Direct Action Everywhere, Compassion for Farm Animals, PETA, and Alliance for Animals.

The breeder also asked for records of standards and guidance documents for the Veterinary Examining Board and DATCP Investigators.

Seeking 2,000 emails

By the numbers:

In May, a DATCP records specialist said he was reviewing "more than 2,000 emails and other items" but was "not able to provide a specific timeline for a response.

In court records filed Wednesday, Ridglan says DATCP produced public records for animal rights organizations and media more quickly and calls on the court to ensure DATCP "treats all requesters equally."

Pending investigations

What's next:

Ridglan Farms is currently under investigation for possible animal cruelty after a Dane County Judge found probable cause for criminal charges back in January. A special prosecutor appointed in February says he should have a charging decision "any day now."

Ridglan's lead veterinarian, Richard Van Domelen, recently had his veterinary licenses suspended for delegating more than 300 so-called "cherry eye" surgeries to non-licensed employees.

A hearing over that decision is scheduled in front of an administrative law judge on Nov. 5.

On Tuesday (October 21), DATCP rescinded a 13-year-old variance that allowed Ridglan Farms to sell 5-week-old beagle puppies, while state law prohibits breeders from selling and transfering dogs less than 7 weeks.

