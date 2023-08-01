Richfield I-41 semi fire, burning plastic reignited several times

article

A Washington County semitruck fire on I-41 took more than three hours and roughly 18,000 gallons of water to extinguish early Monday morning, July 31.

According to the Richfield Volunteer Fire Company, crews were called out for a semi with a smoke rear axle around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

The Jackson and Germantown Fire Departments responded with water to assist in the firefight. RVFC said there were several re-ignitions of the load of plastic.

No injuries were reported.