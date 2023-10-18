Richfield armed home invasion; unexpected package delivered to home

article

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating an attempted armed robbery and home invasion at a residence in Richfield. They are seeking two men who were armed.

Officials say around 5:25 p.m., The WCSO received a call from a home – the caller reported receiving an unexpected package from UPS. After a resident brought the package inside, a man described as Black and wearing a gray sweatshirt and orange Hi-Vis vest knocked on the door. The suspect told the homeowner a package was delivered for him at the address. Officials say he attempted to force his way into the residence to take it. A physical confrontation occurred between the suspect and the residents. The suspect then fled the area.

About four hours later, a call came from the same residence. This time, two men described as Black and armed with guns, broke a window and entered the home. The residents told the intruders the package they were seeking had been turned over to the sheriff’s office. The suspects then fled the residence.

Initial witness reports indicate there was a vehicle in the area of the first incident that may have been involved.

The WCSO is seeking any information about this incident, including video surveillance. You are urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4378.