Rethinking I-794: options for aging, elevated freeway considered

What should happen to a stretch of Interstate-794 in Milwaukee? Right now, state officials say its options are to replace, remove or improve it.

I-794 options for consideration

What we know:

In particular, the stretch of I-794 from the Hoan Bridge to the Milwaukee River is up for debate. More than 15 people bundled up on Tuesday, Nov. 18, to walk along the stretch of freeway. The elevated highway is more than 50 years old.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is now weighing what to do next – whether to replace the highway, improve it with a new design, or tear it down altogether.

What they're saying:

Those in support of tearing down the stretch of freeway spoke on Tuesday.

"There is really no really great bike route to go underneath the freeway," said Rachel Goochey.

"It needs to be torn down," said Montavius Jones. "Elevated highway through the middle of your downtown is from each town development playbook from 50 to 60 years ago. It does not work anymore.

Freeway debate

What's next:

The conversation over what to do with I-794 has been going on for years, with meetings focused on public input.

One study said removing I-794 could add up to 20 minutes to some routes during rush hour.

But those in favor of removal said it could open up economic opportunities.

