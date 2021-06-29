Expand / Collapse search

Retail theft in Menomonee Falls, $900+ worth of merchandise stolen

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Retail theft at Ross Dress For Less in Menomonee Falls article

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft that happened Sunday, June 6 at Ross Dress for Less. 

Police say two unknown males took approximately $950.00 worth of merchandise without attempting payment. There is no known vehicle at this time. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Hildenbrand reference case 21-017646. 

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

