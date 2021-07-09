Retail theft in Menomonee Falls, $100+ worth of merchandise stolen

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred June 19 at the Target on Shady Lane. It happened shortly before 7 p.m.

According to police, the suspect selected two Nintendo Switch controllers with a total value of $139.98, removed the spider-wrap, and concealed the controllers. The suspect then exited the store without paying for the controllers.

He entered a black 2008 PT Cruiser with Wisconsin registration 798VPA and fled the parking lot. The suspect is described as a male, white, approximately 25-35 years old, with a short beard. He was wearing a black mesh trucker-style cap and a blue Calvin Klein t-shirt, with a tattoo on his left forearm.

Any information or similar incidents please contact Officer Kuehne reference case #21-019984.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.