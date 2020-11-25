Restaurants, bars adjust to untraditional holiday

The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving would normally be a very busy night for bars, like The Brick Pub & Grill in Glendale, with people wanting to grab a drink with old friends in town for the holiday.

That is not happening this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But like many restaurants, they are finding new ways to create businesses for the untraditional holiday.

At Kegel's Inn in West Allis, it's a busy night but the dining room is empty. All the customers were outside in line for a drive-thru.

The restaurant delivered Thanksgiving meals through a window for the first time on Wednesday.

"We are struggling to survive like many other restaurants. We have to do things to pay the bills," said Stephanie Kegel, co-owner of Kegel's Inn.

Thanksgiving drive-thru at Kegel's Inn in West Allis

The Brick Pub & Grill also found a bright side on a rainy day. For the first time, they're selling Thanksgiving to-go kits this year.

"This has been a year," said Chelsea Hren, co-owner of The Brick Pub & Grill. "While it won't make up probably the loss in revenue that we normally would have on a night like tonight, it definitely helps boost it."

Thanksgiving to-go at The Brick Pub & Grill in Glendale

It seems everyone is adjusting plans this Thanksgiving. Kegel is even passing off food to her own family instead of gathering at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day.

"When we gather it's like 60 people, and I think everybody is really conscious of everyone else's health," Kegel said.

Each order is a way to help another family also celebrate safely.

The Brick Pub & Grill said it plans to do a similar meal-kit for Christmas Day.