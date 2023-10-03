Republican National Convention in Milwaukee; first responders train

In summer 2024, Milwaukee expects 45,000 people to come to town for the Republican National Convention (RNC). Training is already underway to keep everyone safe.

In July 2024, the streets of Milwaukee will fill up with voters, delegates and out-of-towners for the RNC.

"There are so many moving parts and that’s why we’re already starting like a year out," said J. Marc Liu, Professor of Emergency Medicine at Medical College of Wisconsin.

Emergency responders prepped for the convention on Tuesday, Oct. 3. It was a full-scale emergency training exercise focusing on an active shooter scenario and a response.

"If any event happens here we know who we can reach out, we already know what numbers to call, what actions to take to help mitigate a problem," said Barbara Kadrich, Wauwatosa Fire Department Assistant Chief.

Members of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center and Wauwatosa police and fire practiced working together – from the communications department to the boots on the ground.

"The DNC had us getting prepared to come here. So all the preparation and planning was already happening for that and we just didn’t get to execute," Kadrich said.

The Democratic National Convention ended up mostly virtual due to COVID-19.

Tuesday's training is part of regular, overall preparedness for the departments.