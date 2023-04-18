Report: Possible child sexual assault; Racine County investigates

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a possible sexual assault of a child in the Town of Burlington.

A news release from the sheriff's office identifies Seth Beining, 21, as being suspected of sexually assaulting a small child – which he initially denied.

The child was taken to the hospital and signs of sexual assault were apparent, officials say. The RASO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded, completed a search warrant at the residence, and interviewed Beining. Beining admitted to having sexual contact with the child on numerous occasions.

Beining is being at the Racine County Jail and the following charges were submitted to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for review: