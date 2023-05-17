Repeat OWI offender: John Nero sentenced, 3 years for 2019 offense

article

John Nero of Milwaukee was found guilty on Tuesday, May 16 of his 7th operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (OWI) charge in a court trial. The court on Tuesday then sentenced Nero to three years prison and another three years of extended supervision.

Nero had faced a second charge of operating with a restricted controlled substance – but that was dismissed on the prosecutor's motion.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, West Allis police responded to the area of 86th and Greenfield on June 15, 2019, for the report of a possibly intoxicated man falling asleep on a motorcycle. When they arrived, officers made contact with Nero and saw he was standing next to a motorcycle.

While speaking to Nero, officers saw his pupils were constricted, and he was slurring his speech. Nero failed a field sobriety test, and he was arrested.

Nero was taken to a hospital where his blood was drawn. After analysis at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, opiates, cannabinoids, fentanyl, and morphine were found in Nero's system, according to the complaint.

Prior to his June 2019 arrest, Nero was convicted of six OWIs stemming from arrests between 1993 and 2014 -- including two such arrests in 1996.