Renewed legislation to increase Wisconsin parking garage safety

The Brief There's a renewed push to improve the safety of parking structures in Wisconsin. The bipartisan legislation would increase the number of inspections for parking structures, similar to that of bridges. The push comes two years after the partial collapse of the parking garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale.



There's a renewed push to keep people safe while using parking structures.

A bipartisan bill is gaining ground in Madison with a focus on frequent inspections.

2023 parking garage collapse

The backstory:

Cameras captured the chaos in February 2023.

A partial collapse happened at the three-story parking garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale.

No one was hurt, but state leaders say it could’ve been far worse.

Proposed legislation

What we know:

"We found there was a huge gap in state law," said Democratic State Rep. Darrin Madison.

Madison is working with leaders on both sides of the aisle.

They have re-introduced bipartisan legislation to increase the safety of parking garages by requiring inspections every five years.

"They’re exposed to the elements. Because they’re exposed, that means they degrade over time," added Rep. Madison.

Madison says this would bring parking structures closer to the inspection requirements of bridges, which are required to be inspected every two to four years.

Currently, private parking garages must be inspected before construction, during construction, before occupancy and anytime a change is made.

The 2023 partial collapse happened after a snow removal company pushed large amounts of snow to the top level of the garage, stranding several cars.

In 2010, a teenager died, and two others were hurt, when a concrete slab fell from a Milwaukee County parking garage.

"This bill’s goal is to restore people’s trust in public infrastructure," said Madison.

The proposed legislation would hit parking garage owners with a fine if they don’t comply.

What they're saying:

"In between the time of six and 12 months, they would begin to be fined for being in non-compliance. $200 a month totaling $1,200. After 12 months, DSPS would close the parking garage," said Madison.

Republican State Rep. Dave Maxey released a statement to FOX6, saying:

"We take for granted that our bridges are inspected and safe. It’s quite shocking that Wisconsin has no post-construction inspection requirements for parking structures."

"At the end of the day, this bill is about ensuring that folks can trust the buildings they’re going into. The structures that they’re going into," said Madison.

The legislation still needs to go in front of committee and needs a public hearing before moving forward.