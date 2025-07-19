article

The Brief American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Greater Milwaukee took place Saturday. Friends, family and others rallied at the West Allis Athletic Complex. Organizers hope to raise more than $50,000 this year.



The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Greater Milwaukee brought hundreds of people together on Saturday.

What they're saying:

Lap after lap, teams of friends, family and coworkers rallied for a good cause at the West Allis Athletic Complex. Each person walked in honor of loved ones lost to cancer, as well as those who are still fighting.

"Survivors need to be able to talk to other survivors, because otherwise they are feeling alone, and that feeling aloneness is not good," said cancer survivor Bill Schwedler. "We're able to share our stories with each other, and it helps them to really relate what's going on with their lives."

The annual event raises money for cancer research and support services. Organizers hope to raise more than $50,000 this year.

A "Bells of Hope" ceremony at 11:30 p.m. marks the event's end.