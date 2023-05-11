Reimagining WIS 175, Milwaukee residents weigh in

Milwaukee residents got the chance to tell transportation officials how to improve Highway 175 during a meeting Thursday night, May 11.

It was the first of several public meetings aimed at giving people the chance to share their thoughts on the area between Wisconsin and Lisbon Avenue.

The WisDOT project manager said some like the highway as it is while others would like to see better access to resources in the community.

Reimagining WIS 175

"A lot of people like the freeway as it is, it provides good access for commuters, gets people quickly north and south, but then there’s concerns from others that live in the area about the disconnect," said Doug Cain, project manager. "They would like to access parks better. They’d like to get to the trails easier and just use the resources in the community better."

WisDOT, Milwaukee County, and the city of Milwaukee are collaborating on the project.