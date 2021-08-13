Refund procedures for Summerfest, concerts, parking

People who previously purchased tickets to Summerfest, in addition to tickets previously purchased for concerts during Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, BMO Harris Pavilion, and Level Up Viewing Deck can now obtain a refund, due to a change in the festival entry requirements, a release said late Friday afternoon, August 13.

The refund window of opportunity will start Friday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. All refund requests must be submitted no later than 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021. Refunds must be requested from the original point of purchase.

Only tickets purchased for admission or concerts during the Summerfest dates from Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Summerfest Box office will be eligible for refunds. There are no refunds for complimentary or donated tickets provided by Summerfest or one of our partners in a promotion.

Note: Refunds are not available for concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater or BMO Harris Pavilion, outside of Summerfest dates, in conjunction with any other third-party promoter or any other events held at Henry Maier Festival Park. Ticketholders are advised to check the venue’s websites and socials for information regarding entrance protocols.

REFUND INFORMATION

Summerfest 2021 General Admission tickets:

Previously purchased Summerfest 2021 General Admission tickets, purchased in person or at Summerfest.com are now valid for Summerfest 2022, or available for a refund

For Summerfest General Admission tickets purchased at Ticketmaster.com, a refund is available.

Refunds are available for the following Summerfest Passes/Parking:

Summerfest Power Pass

Summerfest 3 and 6 Day Pass

Parking during Summerfest for the following dates:

September 1, 2, 3, 4

September 8, 9, 10, 11

September 15, 16, 17, 18

American Family Insurance Amphitheater Concert Tickets:

Refunds are available for previously purchased tickets for the following Summerfest concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

September 1 - Hella Mega Tour/Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Green Day

September 2 - Luke Bryan

September 3 - Chance the Rapper

September 4 - Twenty One Pilots

September 8 - Jonas Brothers

September 9 - Chris Stapleton

September 10 - Zac Brown Band

September 11 - Dave Chappelle

September 15 - Dave Matthews Band

September 16 - Megan Thee Stallion

September 17 - Miley Cyrus

September 18 - Guns N’ Roses

BMO Harris Pavilion Concert Tickets:

Refunds are available for previously purchased tickets for the following Summerfest concerts at the BMO Harris Pavilion:

September 2 - REO Speedwagon

September 3 - Leon Bridges

September 4 - Styx

September 9 - Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

September 10 - Goo Goo Dolls

September 11 - Kesha

September 16 - Dropkick Murphys

September 17 - Charlie Wilson

September 18 - Black Pumas

Level Up Viewing Deck Concert tickets at Miller Lite Oasis:

Refunds are available for previously purchased tickets for the following Summerfest concerts at the Level Up Viewing Deck at the Miller Lite Oasis:

September 2- Big wild

September 3 – DJ Diesel

September 4 – Flo Rida

September 10 – Wilco

September 11 – Brett Eldredge

September 16 – Ludacris

September 17 – Bleachers

Refund Procedure:

Refunds must be made within the refund window. Refunds must be requested from the original point of purchase (Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Summerfest Box Office)

For Summerfest.com purchases:

Fill out the refund form on Summerfest.com

Submit the form (please have your order number ready)

For Ticketmaster.com purchases:

Log in to your online account Click "My Tickets" to get to your "My Events" Page

Click the "See Details" button to the right of your order

Click the Contact Us button at the bottom right of the screen and choose "Email Us". Please ensure that in the Subject box, you select "Request a Refund or a Credit". In the Refund or Credit box, select "Refund", then let us know the Refund Quantity you are requesting ("Full" or "Part of My Order"). If Partial, you state which seats you would like refunded.

Once you click the blue "Send" button, you will receive an automated reply letting you know that your refund has been submitted. .Note that refunds will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days

For Summerfest Box Office purchases: Refunds only available for tickets purchased in person at the Summerfest Box Office

Summerfest Box Office hours for refunds are:

Friday, August 13 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 15 from Noon – 9:00 p.m

Monday, August 16 from Noon – 7:00 p.m.

Refunds requests will be available starting August 13 at 7:00 p.m. through August 16 at 7:00 p.m. No refunds will be issued after the 72-hour window of time. Estimated refund processing may take 5 – 7 business days.