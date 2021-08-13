Refund procedures for Summerfest, concerts, parking
MILWAUKEE - People who previously purchased tickets to Summerfest, in addition to tickets previously purchased for concerts during Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, BMO Harris Pavilion, and Level Up Viewing Deck can now obtain a refund, due to a change in the festival entry requirements, a release said late Friday afternoon, August 13.
The refund window of opportunity will start Friday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. All refund requests must be submitted no later than 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021. Refunds must be requested from the original point of purchase.
Only tickets purchased for admission or concerts during the Summerfest dates from Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Summerfest Box office will be eligible for refunds. There are no refunds for complimentary or donated tickets provided by Summerfest or one of our partners in a promotion.
Note: Refunds are not available for concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater or BMO Harris Pavilion, outside of Summerfest dates, in conjunction with any other third-party promoter or any other events held at Henry Maier Festival Park. Ticketholders are advised to check the venue’s websites and socials for information regarding entrance protocols.
REFUND INFORMATION
Summerfest 2021 General Admission tickets:
Previously purchased Summerfest 2021 General Admission tickets, purchased in person or at Summerfest.com are now valid for Summerfest 2022, or available for a refund
For Summerfest General Admission tickets purchased at Ticketmaster.com, a refund is available.
Refunds are available for the following Summerfest Passes/Parking:
Summerfest Power Pass
Summerfest 3 and 6 Day Pass
Parking during Summerfest for the following dates:
- September 1, 2, 3, 4
- September 8, 9, 10, 11
- September 15, 16, 17, 18
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Concert Tickets:
Refunds are available for previously purchased tickets for the following Summerfest concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater:
- September 1 - Hella Mega Tour/Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Green Day
- September 2 - Luke Bryan
- September 3 - Chance the Rapper
- September 4 - Twenty One Pilots
- September 8 - Jonas Brothers
- September 9 - Chris Stapleton
- September 10 - Zac Brown Band
- September 11 - Dave Chappelle
- September 15 - Dave Matthews Band
- September 16 - Megan Thee Stallion
- September 17 - Miley Cyrus
- September 18 - Guns N’ Roses
BMO Harris Pavilion Concert Tickets:
Refunds are available for previously purchased tickets for the following Summerfest concerts at the BMO Harris Pavilion:
- September 2 - REO Speedwagon
- September 3 - Leon Bridges
- September 4 - Styx
- September 9 - Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- September 10 - Goo Goo Dolls
- September 11 - Kesha
- September 16 - Dropkick Murphys
- September 17 - Charlie Wilson
- September 18 - Black Pumas
Level Up Viewing Deck Concert tickets at Miller Lite Oasis:
Refunds are available for previously purchased tickets for the following Summerfest concerts at the Level Up Viewing Deck at the Miller Lite Oasis:
- September 2- Big wild
- September 3 – DJ Diesel
- September 4 – Flo Rida
- September 10 – Wilco
- September 11 – Brett Eldredge
- September 16 – Ludacris
- September 17 – Bleachers
Refund Procedure:
Refunds must be made within the refund window. Refunds must be requested from the original point of purchase (Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Summerfest Box Office)
For Summerfest.com purchases:
- Fill out the refund form on Summerfest.com
- Submit the form (please have your order number ready)
For Ticketmaster.com purchases:
- Log in to your online account Click "My Tickets" to get to your "My Events" Page
- Click the "See Details" button to the right of your order
- Click the Contact Us button at the bottom right of the screen and choose "Email Us". Please ensure that in the Subject box, you select "Request a Refund or a Credit". In the Refund or Credit box, select "Refund", then let us know the Refund Quantity you are requesting ("Full" or "Part of My Order"). If Partial, you state which seats you would like refunded.
- Once you click the blue "Send" button, you will receive an automated reply letting you know that your refund has been submitted. .Note that refunds will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days
For Summerfest Box Office purchases: Refunds only available for tickets purchased in person at the Summerfest Box Office
Summerfest Box Office hours for refunds are:
- Friday, August 13 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 15 from Noon – 9:00 p.m
- Monday, August 16 from Noon – 7:00 p.m.
Refunds requests will be available starting August 13 at 7:00 p.m. through August 16 at 7:00 p.m. No refunds will be issued after the 72-hour window of time. Estimated refund processing may take 5 – 7 business days.