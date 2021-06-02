Expand / Collapse search

'Reflections' of 2020: Mayor, community share thoughts past 15 months

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Tom Barrett
Milwaukee "Reflections" on 2020

The City of Milwaukee released a video on Wednesday, June 2 in which Mayor Tom Barrett talks about the past year – and shares community voices reflecting on the past 15 months.

The mayor's "Reflections on a Historic Year" video focuses on the past 15 months – and includes everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to social justice, violence, and the challenges faces in local government. 

