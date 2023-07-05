Reeseville derailment, Amtrak impacted, crews race to 'get this fixed'

The derailment of 29 Canadian Pacific train cars in Reeseville in Dodge County on the Fourth of July led to delays for Amtrak. A day later, crews raced to clean up the mess, repair the tracks and get trains moving again.

The state railroad commissioner said if trains aren't running, they are not making money, so he stressed the need to get trains back on the tracks quickly and safely.

"Everybody in town is talking about it," said Bobbie Moffatt. "This is the talk of the day, week."

As the Canadian Pacific Kansas City train came through Reeseville Tuesday, 29 cars went off the tracks, leaving behind a mess but no injuries.

Reeseville derailment

"It was scary," said Moffatt. "I mean, yeah, it was very scary. It was really loud, too."

In the wake of the derailment, CPKC crews were out in full effect to clean up and replace the train tracks.

"It looked like there was a small city out there working to repair the tracks," said Don Vruwink, state railroad commissioner.

Vruwink said crews bring in pre-made tracks from across the state. The train cars that derailed were hauling grain and potash -- nothing hazardous, and Vruwink said the train itself was not leaking.

"I was very impressed how fast they are reacting and all the things in response to get this fixed quick," said Vruwink.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Vruwink said Wednesday they don't have a cause yet; waiting on an official report from CPKC, but he had some ideas of what might have gone wrong.

"It could be that a wheel locks up or a bearing locks up or something happens with the car," said Vruwink. "A lot of times, it depends on how long these cars have been traveling."

Reeseville Canadian Pacific train derailment

He said the crews working at the site had one focus, getting the tracks back up and running safely.

"They will get one side back going so the Empire Builder can go because that messes up Amtrak's route," said Vruwink.

Neighbors in Reeseville said this is not the kind of boom they were expecting on Independence Day.

"A 4th of July to never forget," said Moffatt.

FOX6 News reached out to CPKC on when the tracks will be back open. We are still waiting on a response.