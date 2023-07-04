Reeseville Canadian Pacific train derailment, 29 cars

A Canadian Pacific train derailed near Reeseville on the Fourth of July.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the Town of Lowell in Dodge County.

Sheriff's officials said 29 cars derailed. They were not hauling hazardous materials, so officials said there was no risk to the public.

"Really, what I want the public and the community to know is nobody’s in any danger," said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt in a 5 p.m. update Tuesday, July 4 in Reeseville. "We have everything under control. The most inconvenient part of this for the public is you can’t drive through Reeseville right now."

On the Fourth of July, there was a different kind of boom heard near Reeseville.

"I have been here 27 years; never seen anything like this," said Sheriff Schmidt.

The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries.

"All we have here is property damage today, which is a blessing when you have a train derailment," said Sheriff Schmidt.

Chris Abell, deputy fire chief, CLR Fire & Rescue, said the cars were carrying grain and potash. There was one "hazardous car," but it was empty, he said, with residual petroleum products. It was not involved in the derailment, nor were either of the locomotives.

He added that getting access to the derailment site was challenging due to the rural nature of the area, telling the media they called in extra resources, including ATVs and drones.

The crossing in Reeseville at County Highway G or Main Street was closed to traffic, and a detour was set up. Drivers were asked to avoid the area, if possible. At 6:15 p.m., sheriff's officials provided an update saying that Canadian Pacific was able to reopen the crossing at Highway G "earlier than expected."

Neighbor Nate Pollnow noted other concerns.

"How’s it going to affect us long term as far as transportation," he said. "This is a major line. It runs clear across the country."

The public was reminded to stay off the tracks, as you could be cited for trespassing.

"We don’t know if there is any type of tension on those tracks and if something were to happen or something were to snap," said Sheriff Schmidt.

The sheriff said Amtrak uses the tracks that were destroyed in the derailment, so Amtrak travel would be impacted.