Reedsville volleyball player killed, Manitowoc County crash

Reedsville volleyball player Keegan Grimm, 17, died in a Manitowoc County crash early Sunday, Sept. 10, and on Thursday night, high school volleyball matches around Wisconsin were played in her memory.

It's a game set up for attacks, but inside the gym Thursday night, the only thing separating Sheboygan Lutheran and Cedar Grove-Belgium was the net.

"It's amazing how communities can come together in difficult times," said Lisa Klapperich, Sheboygan Lutheran coach.

Keegan Grimm

The teams played in memory of Grimm, one of their opponents. Sheriff's officials said a 21-year-old woman drove into Grimm's lane Sunday morning and collided with her SUV in the Town of Cato. Both drivers were killed.

"You never know what could happen," said Alex Stricker, Sheboygan Lutheran senior.

Stricker said the news first put life into perspective before inspiring her to act.

"It makes you realize that you need to live every day, and like, tell the people around you how much they mean to you," said Stricker.

Keegan Grimm, second from left

On Thursday, both teams wore white as a sign of unity. The match began with a moment of silence and prayer. Donations were collected for the Grimms.

"She's not here anymore, but we can remember her," said Klapperich. "We can honor her."

Keegan Grimm, second from left

"Nothing we do is gonna help ease their burden, but I think it just shows that we do want to just help in any way we can," said Tara Schmitz, Cedar Grove-Belgium senior.

Keegan Grimm, second from right

Grimm's mother said she was truly humbled by the support from the community.