Red Cross urges blood donation during season of giving
MILWAUKEE - The Red Cross is asking people to consider giving the gift of blood this holiday season.
The Red Cross is usually the bright light during the darkest times.
"People think that due to the holidays or the pandemic that we close down, but we don't. Our mission is to be there for everyone in their darkest hour," said Laura McGuire, external communications manager.
The Red Cross also supplies blood to hospitals across the country.
"The need for blood is constant, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds," said McGuire.
Even during a pandemic...
"We have seen tens of thousands of drives canceled throughout the U.S. since March, about a million uncollected donations. In Wisconsin, over 1,000 drives that have been canceled and 37,000 less donations have been collected since March," said McGuire.
Red Cross blood donation centers have revamped their facilities amid the pandemic. COVID-19 screenings, temperature checks, and masks are required for donors. The beds has also been properly socially distanced.
"Giving blood is an essential business. People are a little hesitant to go out and give blood, please know it is safe and it is an essential business and that blood cannot be stock piled," said McGuire.
According to the FDA, it is also safe to give blood if you're received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
"We are also able to tell people that if they have received the vaccine we are asking right now that they are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma but they can donate blood," said McGuire.
If you are looking to donate blood, there is an upcoming drive at the Tripoli Center on Dec. 28. The Red Cross asks that you schedule an appointment to make sure there are not too many people inside at once.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southeastern Wisconsin:
Dodge County:
Beaver Dam
- 12/7/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
- 12/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Horicon
- 12/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Hustisford
- 12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St
Mayville
- 12/9/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville High School, 500 Clark St
- 12/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street
Waupun
- 12/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
Fond du Lac County
Fond du Lac
- 12/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
Mount Calvary
- 1/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street
Oakfield
- 12/18/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
- 12/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
Jefferson County
Fort Atkinson
- 12/31/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Peters Episcopal Church, 302 Merchants Ave
Jefferson
- 12/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd
Johnson Creek
- 12/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
- 1/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B
Lake Mills
- 12/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
- 1/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.
Waterloo
- 12/31/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe
Watertown
- 12/21/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
- 1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
Kenosha County
Kenosha
- 1/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st
Milwaukee County
Franklin
- 12/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
- 12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
- 12/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
- 12/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
- 12/28/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave
- 12/28/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave
- 12/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
- 12/31/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
Wauwatosa
- 12/31/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arte Wine and Painting Studio, 1442 Underwood Ave.
Ozaukee County
Fredonia
- 12/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Mequon
- 1/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd
Racine County
Burlington
- 1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 240 S Wisconsin St
Racine
- 1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Urban Fitness Studio, 3402 Douglas Ave
- 1/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd
Sheboygan County
Cedar Grove
- 12/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Elkhart Lake
- 1/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Sheboygan
- 12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
- 12/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
- 12/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Humane Society of Sheboygan County, 3107 North 20th Street
- 1/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Walworth County
Delavan
- 12/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
Elkhorn
- 12/9/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave
- 12/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd
- 12/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
- 12/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St
Sharon
- 1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Washington County
Hartford
- 12/21/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St
- 12/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St
Jackson
- 1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
West Bend
- 12/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr
Waukesha County
Brookfield
- 12/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
- 12/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2000 N Calhoun Rd
- 12/18/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street
- 1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
- 1/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
Hartland
- 12/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
- 12/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
Menomonee Falls
- 1/4/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Mukwonago
- 12/21/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
- 12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
- 12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
- 12/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
- 12/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
- 1/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
- 1/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave
North Lake
- 12/7/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV
North Prairie
- 12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
- 12/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
- 1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.
Pewaukee
- 12/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
- 12/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
- 12/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road
- 12/31/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
- 1/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
- 1/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802
Summit
- 12/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
- 12/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
- 12/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, W232 N6368 Waukesha Avenue
Waukesha
- 1/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ the Life Lutheran School, 3031 Summit Ave