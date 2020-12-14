Red Cross urges blood donation during season of giving

article

The Red Cross is asking people to consider giving the gift of blood this holiday season.

The Red Cross is usually the bright light during the darkest times.

"People think that due to the holidays or the pandemic that we close down, but we don't. Our mission is to be there for everyone in their darkest hour," said Laura McGuire, external communications manager.

The Red Cross also supplies blood to hospitals across the country.

"The need for blood is constant, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds," said McGuire.

Laura McGuire

Even during a pandemic...

"We have seen tens of thousands of drives canceled throughout the U.S. since March, about a million uncollected donations. In Wisconsin, over 1,000 drives that have been canceled and 37,000 less donations have been collected since March," said McGuire.

Red Cross blood donation centers have revamped their facilities amid the pandemic. COVID-19 screenings, temperature checks, and masks are required for donors. The beds has also been properly socially distanced.

"Giving blood is an essential business. People are a little hesitant to go out and give blood, please know it is safe and it is an essential business and that blood cannot be stock piled," said McGuire.

According to the FDA, it is also safe to give blood if you're received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are also able to tell people that if they have received the vaccine we are asking right now that they are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma but they can donate blood," said McGuire.

Red Cross

If you are looking to donate blood, there is an upcoming drive at the Tripoli Center on Dec. 28. The Red Cross asks that you schedule an appointment to make sure there are not too many people inside at once.

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southeastern Wisconsin:

Dodge County:

Beaver Dam

12/7/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

12/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Horicon

12/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Hustisford

12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Mayville

12/9/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville High School, 500 Clark St

12/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Waupun

12/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

Fond du Lac County

Fond du Lac

12/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

Mount Calvary

1/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

Oakfield

12/18/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

12/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

Jefferson County

Fort Atkinson

12/31/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Peters Episcopal Church, 302 Merchants Ave

Jefferson

12/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Johnson Creek

12/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

1/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

Lake Mills

12/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

1/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.

Waterloo

12/31/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe

Watertown

12/21/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

Kenosha County

Kenosha

1/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

Milwaukee County

Franklin

12/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

12/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

12/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

12/28/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave

12/28/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave

12/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

12/31/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

Wauwatosa

12/31/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arte Wine and Painting Studio, 1442 Underwood Ave.

Ozaukee County

Fredonia

12/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

1/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

Racine County

Burlington

1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 240 S Wisconsin St

Racine

1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Urban Fitness Studio, 3402 Douglas Ave

1/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd

Sheboygan County

Cedar Grove

12/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

1/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Sheboygan

12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Humane Society of Sheboygan County, 3107 North 20th Street

1/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Walworth County

Delavan

12/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

12/9/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave

12/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd

12/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

12/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St

Sharon

1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Washington County

Hartford

12/21/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

12/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

West Bend

12/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr

Waukesha County

Brookfield

12/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

12/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2000 N Calhoun Rd

12/18/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

1/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

Hartland

12/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

12/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

Menomonee Falls

1/4/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

12/21/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

12/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

12/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

1/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

1/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave

North Lake

12/7/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

North Prairie

12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

12/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

Pewaukee

12/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road

12/31/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

Summit

12/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

12/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

12/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, W232 N6368 Waukesha Avenue

Waukesha