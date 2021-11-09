Red Cross: Flu season may further impact blood supply
The American Red Cross continues to address an ongoing emergency blood shortage, and donors are urged to give now to combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade.
There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
To encourage donors to help meet the needs of hospital patients this month, all who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.* Those who come to give around the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24-28, will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30
Dodge
Fox Lake
11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111
Juneau
11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Lomira
11/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St
Mayville
11/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street
Waupun
11/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd
12/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln
_______________
Fond du Lac
Brandon
11/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Campbellsport
11/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S Helena St
Fond du Lac
11/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary's Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K
11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
11/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
11/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
12/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
North Fond du Lac
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
_______________
Jefferson
Ixonia
12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.
Johnson Creek
11/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B
12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
11/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.
12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Waterloo
12/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe
Watertown
11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
11/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
11/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
12/10/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.
Greendale
11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
11/11/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront, 4700 N Port Washington Rd
11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
11/24/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
11/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr
12/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch - Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd
12/3/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street
12/6/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Milwaukee West, 2303 North Mayfair Road
Oak Creek
11/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave
River Hills
11/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
_______________
Ozaukee
Grafton
11/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle
12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., SEEK Careers/Staffing, 1160 Opportunity Dr
_______________
Sheboygan
Elkhart Lake
11/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St
Plymouth
11/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
11/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
11/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
11/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
12/1/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
Lake Geneva
11/22/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St
12/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120
_______________
Washington
Germantown
12/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd
Jackson
11/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
11/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
12/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
12/6/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd
Hartland
11/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive
11/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr
Menomonee Falls
11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd
Muskego
11/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Ave
Nashotah
11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
New Berlin
11/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Berlin Sportsplex, 2900 S 163rd St
11/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
11/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave
12/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave
12/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd
North Lake
12/6/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV
Oconomowoc
11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
Pewaukee
11/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road
12/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
12/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Waukesha
11/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha YMCA, 320 E. Broadway
