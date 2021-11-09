Red Cross: Flu season may further impact blood supply

article

The American Red Cross continues to address an ongoing emergency blood shortage, and donors are urged to give now to combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade.

There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To encourage donors to help meet the needs of hospital patients this month, all who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.* Those who come to give around the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24-28, will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30

Dodge

Fox Lake

11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Juneau

11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Lomira

11/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

11/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Waupun

11/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd

12/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

11/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Campbellsport

11/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S Helena St

Fond du Lac

11/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary's Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K

11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

11/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

11/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

12/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

North Fond du Lac

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

_______________

Jefferson

Ixonia

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Johnson Creek

11/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

11/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.

12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

12/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe

Watertown

11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

11/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

11/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

12/10/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Greendale

11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

11/11/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront, 4700 N Port Washington Rd

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

11/24/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

11/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

12/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch - Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

12/3/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

12/6/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Milwaukee West, 2303 North Mayfair Road

Oak Creek

11/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave

River Hills

11/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

_______________

Ozaukee

Grafton

11/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., SEEK Careers/Staffing, 1160 Opportunity Dr

_______________

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

11/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St

Plymouth

11/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

11/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

11/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

11/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

12/1/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

Lake Geneva

11/22/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

12/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120

_______________

Washington

Germantown

12/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd

Jackson

11/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

11/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

12/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

12/6/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

Hartland

11/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive

11/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

Menomonee Falls

11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

Muskego

11/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Ave

Nashotah

11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

11/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Berlin Sportsplex, 2900 S 163rd St

11/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

11/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

12/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave

12/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd

North Lake

12/6/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

Oconomowoc

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

Pewaukee

11/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

12/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

12/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Waukesha

11/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha YMCA, 320 E. Broadway