Red Cross: Donors needed to address historically low blood supply

The American Red Cross, which provides 40 percent of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 7-Jan. 2

Dodge

Beaver Dam

12/20/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

12/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Horicon

12/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Hustisford

12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Lomira

12/15/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Lomira School District, 1030 Fourth Street

Mayville

12/22/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville High School, N. 500 Clark St

Randolph

1/3/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.

Watertown

12/16/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr

Waupun

12/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

1/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

1/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St

Fond du Lac

12/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

12/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

12/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

Oakfield

12/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

12/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

12/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Ixonia

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

12/16/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

1/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

Johnson Creek

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

12/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe

Watertown

12/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

12/10/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C

12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd

12/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

12/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Greendale

12/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Milwaukee West, 2303 North Mayfair Road

12/29/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave

12/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave

1/3/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

1/4/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

1/5/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

Whitefish Bay

1/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 N. Lake Dr.

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

12/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Grafton

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., SEEK Careers/Staffing, 1160 Opportunity Dr

Mequon

12/22/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

Saukville

12/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saukville Fire Department, 520 W Dekora St

1/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Racine

1/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd

Waterford

1/3/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tichigan Lake Civic Center, 6710 Big Bend Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

12/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Plymouth

12/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

Sheboygan

12/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

12/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

12/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd

12/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

12/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120

Sharon

1/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

1/3/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

Hartford

12/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

1/4/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

12/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd

1/5/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

Hartland

12/20/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Parish & School, 313 Circle Drive

Menomonee Falls

12/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

1/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

12/27/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd

12/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Muskego Moose Lodge 1057, S86W21693 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

12/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd

12/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

1/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WeatherStone Church, 1500 S West Ln

1/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

12/20/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

1/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

Pewaukee

12/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/27/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St Bartholomews Episcopal Church, N27 W24000 Paul Court

12/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/6/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

Sussex

12/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive

1/4/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burn Boot Camp, 721 Meadowbrook Rd

1/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Humane Animal Welfare Society, 701 Northview Road