Red Cross: Donors needed to address historically low blood supply
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross, which provides 40 percent of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 7-Jan. 2
Dodge
Beaver Dam
12/20/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
12/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Horicon
12/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Hustisford
12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St
Lomira
12/15/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Lomira School District, 1030 Fourth Street
Mayville
12/22/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville High School, N. 500 Clark St
Randolph
1/3/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.
Watertown
12/16/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr
Waupun
12/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln
1/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
Fond du Lac
Campbellsport
1/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St
Fond du Lac
12/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave
12/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
12/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr
Oakfield
12/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
12/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
12/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
Ixonia
12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.
Jefferson
12/16/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
1/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.
Johnson Creek
12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Waterloo
12/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe
Watertown
12/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
Kenosha
Kenosha
12/10/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C
12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd
12/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st
Milwaukee
Cudahy
12/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Greendale
12/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Milwaukee West, 2303 North Mayfair Road
12/29/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave
12/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave
1/3/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
1/4/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
1/5/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
Whitefish Bay
1/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 N. Lake Dr.
Ozaukee
Fredonia
12/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Grafton
12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., SEEK Careers/Staffing, 1160 Opportunity Dr
Mequon
12/22/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd
Saukville
12/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saukville Fire Department, 520 W Dekora St
1/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St
Racine
Racine
1/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd
Waterford
1/3/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tichigan Lake Civic Center, 6710 Big Bend Rd
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
12/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Plymouth
12/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St
Sheboygan
12/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
1/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Walworth
Delavan
12/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
Elkhorn
12/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd
12/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
12/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120
Sharon
1/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Washington
Germantown
1/3/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd
Hartford
12/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St
Jackson
1/4/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
Waukesha
Brookfield
12/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd
1/5/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd
Hartland
12/20/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street
12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Parish & School, 313 Circle Drive
Menomonee Falls
12/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
1/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Mukwonago
12/27/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd
12/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Muskego Moose Lodge 1057, S86W21693 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
12/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd
12/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
1/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WeatherStone Church, 1500 S West Ln
1/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Prairie
12/20/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
1/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.
Pewaukee
12/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/27/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St Bartholomews Episcopal Church, N27 W24000 Paul Court
12/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/6/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802
Sussex
12/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
Waukesha
12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive
1/4/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burn Boot Camp, 721 Meadowbrook Rd
1/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Humane Animal Welfare Society, 701 Northview Road
