Red Cross blood shortage: Lowest supply levels in 10+ years

article

Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage remains an emergency.

Thousands have answered the call to give. But officials say additional donors are needed as the busy holiday season approaches.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now to help meet the needs of patients.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As an incentive to donate, the Red Cross has this offer. In honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Nov. 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. All who come to give Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.