Red Cross blood shortage: Lowest supply levels in 10+ years

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Health
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Red Cross is experiencing a shortage of blood donations during the pandemic as blood drives have been canceled. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

MILWAUKEE - Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage remains an emergency.

Thousands have answered the call to give. But officials say additional donors are needed as the busy holiday season approaches.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now to help meet the needs of patients.

As an incentive to donate, the Red Cross has this offer. In honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Nov. 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. All who come to give Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.

