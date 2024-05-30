Red Cross blood donations fall as severe weather, travel increases

article

The American Red Cross critically needs blood and platelet donors following a concerning decrease in donations. Officials associate the fall in donations to an increase in severe weather and historic travel.

Over the past month, about 20,000 fewer blood donations were collected than needed to maintain the Red Cross national blood supply, officials said.

Storm response efforts

A news release says the holiday weekend brought the busiest severe weather day of the year so far, with 26 reported tornadoes across 10 states – with Wisconsin among those affected.

With the most active year for tornadoes since 2017, hundreds of Red Cross disaster workers and our partners are working around the clock across multiple states to make sure people affected by this severe weather have a safe place to stay, food, relief supplies and emotional and spiritual support.

Emergency shelters are open in some of the hardest hit area. Red Cross disaster workers are helping assess the damage where it is safe to do so with preliminary reports indicating nearly 3,000 homes either destroyed or with major damage across the country.

Holiday travel

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), five of the busiest travel days ever happened this month and more record-breaking travel is expected this summer — a busy time when many regular donors may be unable to give.

Additionally, as the U.S. approaches what AAA calls the "100 deadliest days" of summer for auto accidents, it is critical hospitals have lifesaving blood products on hand for all trauma and accident victims who count on transfusions when there is no time to waste. In some of the most-dire situations, medical teams may need to use hundreds of blood products to save a life.

How to help

Individuals are urged to help those facing emergencies – whether a need for a lifesaving blood transfusion or a need for shelter from the storm.