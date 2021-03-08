Red Cross: Blood donation remains essential amid COVID-19 pandemic

The American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.

More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s lifesaving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 15-31

Dodge

Ashippun

3/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Fox Lake

4/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Hustisford

4/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Juneau

3/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Lomira

3/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

3/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street

Neosho

3/31/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neosho Fire Department and Rescue, 126 S Schuyler St, Hwy 67

Randolph

4/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.

Rubicon

4/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Honor Intermediate School, N3501 Cty Hwy P

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

3/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Campbellsport

3/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St

Fond du Lac

3/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

3/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

3/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

Mount Calvary

3/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

3/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Ixonia

3/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

3/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

Johnson Creek

3/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

Lake Mills

3/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.

Watertown

3/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

3/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

3/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

4/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

3/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Franklin

3/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

3/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

4/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

3/10/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

3/18/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Third Space Brewing Company, 1505 W St. Paul Ave

3/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St

3/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

4/1/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

4/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hilton Milwaukee City Center, 509 W Wisconsin Ave

4/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eastbrook Church, 5353 N Green Bay Ave

4/8/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County, 200 W Pleasant St

Oak Creek

3/18/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.

4/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave

Wauwatosa

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arte Wine and Painting Studio, 1442 Underwood Ave.

Whitefish Bay

4/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Whitefish Bay Village Hall, 5300 N Marlborough Drive

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

3/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cedar Bowling Center, W53 N404 Park Cir.

Grafton

4/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

_______________

Racine

Waterford

4/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brunos Restaurant, 730 Cornerstone Crossing

_______________

Sheboygan

Plymouth

3/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

3/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Armory, 625 Sunset

Random Lake

4/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.

Sheboygan

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

3/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

East Troy

3/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

3/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd

4/7/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave

Lake Geneva

4/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

3/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

3/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Germantown Senior Center, W162 N11960 Park Ave.

Jackson

3/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

3/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Slinger

3/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., DPW Building, 218 Slinger Rd

West Bend

4/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

3/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

3/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church West, 13001 West North Avenue

4/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

4/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

Hartland

3/26/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

4/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wisconsin Athletic Club Lake Country, 560 Industrial Drive

Menomonee Falls

4/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Oconomowoc

3/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

Pewaukee

3/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/25/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/1/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

3/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

3/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, W23 N6342 Waukesha Ave.

3/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fairways of Woodside Golf Course, W235 N8518 Clubhouse Circle

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

About blood donation Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.