Flugtag at Milwaukee's Veterans Park: video

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Flugtag views from Lake Michigan

FOX6's Spencer Tracy gives an up-close look at the Red Bull Flugtag event at Veterans Park.

MILWAUKEE - Thousands of people packed Milwaukee's Veterans Park for the Red Bull Flugtag on Saturday, July 16.

In the unique event, teams of up to five pilots compete on homemade flying machines by jumping into Lake Michigan from a 27-foot-high platform – an attempt at flight that inevitably ends with a splash.

Crowds watch the Red Bull Flugtag at Milwaukee's Veterans Park

Thirty-four teams were judged on the creativity of their craft design, their performance and the distance of their flight.

Named after the German word for "flying day," Red Bull Flugtag has pushed people’s creativity to the limit for over 30 years. The event has been held almost every year in over 50 countries and hosted nine million spectators worldwide. 