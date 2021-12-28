Expand / Collapse search

Record Milwaukee County homicides in 2021, medical examiner says

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has investigated 220 homicides to date in 2021 – the highest number of homicides for any year on record.

The medical examiner confirmed the record via Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 28.  

The majority of the 2021 Milwaukee County homicides have happened in the city of Milwaukee, which reached a record 192 homicides on Dec. 20.

