Recognize them? Mount Pleasant police seek gas station robbery suspects

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking assistance from anyone who may have additional information regarding a robbery that occurred Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Hometown Gas Station.

According to police, around 10:37 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Hometown gas station for a counter hold up alarm. It was later determined that they were robbed by two men. A third suspect acted as a lookout. The suspects fled on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330 or via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com