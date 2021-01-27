Recognize him? MPD seeks suspect in credit card fraud incident

Milwaukee police hope you can help identify a suspect wanted for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card -- from an incident that happened near 13th and Grant on the city's south side Dec. 19.

Officials say the suspect intentionally and without consent used the victim’s debit card to obtain money.

The suspect is described as a male, Hispanic. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and was on a bike.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.