'Reckless thrill seeker' arrested, suspected of firing shots in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha law enforcement investigated a report of shots being fired at Sam Poerio Park on Thursday morning, May 26.
According to a tweet, Kenosha County sheriff's deputies went to the park. They located and took a person into custody. A firearm was also recovered.
Police said in the tweet they do not believe this to be a "gunfight," but rather a reckless thrill seeker.
