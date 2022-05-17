Reckless driving, violence: Milwaukee leaders field student questions

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Superintendent Keith Posley visited Roosevelt Middle School on Tuesday, May 17 – to answer questions from students about public safety and reckless driving.

Sixth grade students at Roosevelt recently wrote letters to the mayor regarding these issues. The officials met with the students and discussed their perspectives on increasing safety on Milwaukee streets.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"As a father myself, with a sixth grader in Milwaukee Public Schools and, a son who's a sixth grader there -- and twin daughters who this fall will be going to Milwaukee Public Schools as well, I've had concerns about what the impacts of reckless driving and gun violence, how that affects kids," Mayor Johnson said. "It affects all of you. If affects the neighborhoods you live in. It affects my own children as well. It's important to me."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police Chief Norman challenged the young students to speak up when they see wrong.

"You have a voice. So please continue to use that voice. Be part of that change. Be part of that solution," Norman said. "What can you do? Make yourself count by having those discussions with those that want to engage in this dangerous behavior. Whether it's reckless driving, whether it's some of the violence that we've seen across this city. We all know those individuals involved in those particular type of actions. And you have a voice, and be able to redirect those actions."

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

The chief then took a moment to "deputize" the sixth graders as city ambassadors. He asked each of them to raise their right hand, and make a promise to be involved in the reckless driving solution by speaking up.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.