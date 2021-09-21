Reckless driving near Bradley Tech High School; police seek suspect

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown driver in a reckless driving incident that happened near Bradley Tech High School on the city's south side on Monday, Sept. 20.

Police say the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday. A driver of a silver Hyundai was driving recklessly on the sidewalks near the school --and almost struck pedestrians that were on the sidewalk.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.