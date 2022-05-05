Reckless driving outside Milwaukee school: Parent captures on camera

Exclusive video shows an SUV speeding and screeching outside Rufus King High School on Milwaukee's north side. The video was captured by an upset parent.

"I just heard something. I didn’t know what it was, it was just loud," said Yvette Fields. "I lift my head up and here comes this SUV. He’s flying. I couldn’t believe it."

Fields told FOX6 News she recorded the video as she was picking up her son from track practice.

"I’m like shaking and biting my tongue. I wanted to watch my words because I knew I was going to share it," Fields said.

Yvette Fields

Fields said she is sharing the video to call attention to the reckless and dangerous behavior.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Got these two kids sitting on the window, sitting on the door. They were just going so fast," Fields said.

"Action needs to take place. It should be not only at the MPS level. It should be at the MPD level."

It is the latest of several reckless driving incidents captured near Milwaukee schools this academic year. In September, a sedan drove on the sidewalk of Bradley Tech High School – and a reckless driver swerved near Vincent High School.

"We always talk about village and community. It’s time to apply pressure." —

MPS officials say they understand the concern about reckless driving happening around the city. District officials say they have implemented safety measures throughout school sites. A spokesperson said they are working with city leaders and local authorities to help address this community issue.

"Just because of how many cars there were, how many people were, I couldn’t believe it," Fields said.

Fields said she called the police. Now, she is calling on the community and leaders to stand up to this problem.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We always talk about village and community. It’s time to apply pressure," Fields said.

Advertisement

Fields said she turned what she captured into a teaching less for her son. She said the two talked about the importance of safe driving practices.